Google To Add New Search Option Combining Text And Image: What You Need To Know

Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google on Wednesday unveiled a feature that can combine images and text in search queries using artificial intelligence capabilities.

What Happened: The multitasking feature will be launched in the coming months and be equipped with Google’s artificial intelligence capabilities that will help search visually —the ability to ask questions about what one sees, the company said in a staement.

The new feature will be introduced via Google Lens search tool, as per the company’s Senior Vice President Prabhakar Raghavan.

"With this new capability, you can tap on the Lens icon when you're looking at a picture of a shirt, and ask Google to find you the same pattern — but on another article of clothing, like socks," Raghavan said.

"This helps when you're looking for something that might be difficult to describe accurately with words alone."

The feature would also be able to handle more complex situations, as per Google, which gave the example that an image of a broken bike part that needs to be fixed will deliver the exact moment in a video clip using the point-and-ask mode of searching for that remedy.

Why It Matters: The multitasking feature is aimed at boosting Google’s e-commerce capabilities. The searches could help shoppers find what they are looking for and ultimately buy them on Google Shopping.

“We’re also making it easier to shop from the widest range of merchants, big and small, no matter what you’re looking for,” Raghavan said.

Price Action: Alphabet Inc Class C shares closed 1.22% lower at $2,690.42 on Wednesday.

