 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ford CEO On Why Michigan Wasn't Given 'Real Opportunity' To Compete For Its New Plants
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 30, 2021 2:13am   Comments
Share:
Ford CEO On Why Michigan Wasn't Given 'Real Opportunity' To Compete For Its New Plants

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) CEO Jim Farley on Wednesday responded to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s comments that the state was not given a "real opportunity" for the automaker’s new factories centered around electric vehicles.

What Happened: Farley said on Twitter that the Michigan site didn't meet the criteria and that the automaker “loves” the state where it has invested $7 billion since 2016.

Farley said Kentucky and Tennessee offered unique sites that were large and where construction could begin within a short time besides offering other benefits.

The Ford CEO pointed out he was aware that the state and the energy supplier DTE would have made competitive bids if the criteria had been met.

Whitmer, and another state executive who was cited in the Detriot News report that Farley was responding to, said Michigan was not given the “real opportunity” and that it was not “actively involved” in the automaker’s new plans. 

See Also: Ford Announces Major Push Toward Electric Vehicles With $11B Investment And Construction Of 4 Factories

Why It Matters: Ford along with its South Korean battery partner SK Innovation on Monday revealed plans to spend $11.4 billion to construct three battery plants and an assembly plant for F-series electric trucks in Tennessee and Kentucky, the largest investment in the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker’s history.

The electricity charges at Michigan are much higher than those of  Tennessee's and Kentucky's prices, a key factor that put Ford's home state on a disadvantage, as per the Detroit News report.

Price Action: Ford stock closed marginally lower at $14.30 on Wednesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Ford

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F)

This Is What Smart Money Is Betting On Ford Motor
This Company Has Big Plans for Innovation, Steers Smart Solar Technologies Toward EV-Charging Mobility
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Ford Motor Company
Technology Stocks Pull Down the S&P 500, Can Other Sectors Pull It Higher?
Ford Dealers Are Allegedly Creating Fake Customer Orders To Score More Broncos
Troubling Tuesday: Second Selloff in Seven Sessions Comes as Tech Gets Hit by Yield Climb
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: automakers Gretchen Whitmer Jim Farley michiganNews Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com