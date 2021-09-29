 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

COVID is Still the Big Factor as Economists Discuss Where Consumer Dollars Are Going
CME Group  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
September 29, 2021 6:12pm   Comments
Share:
COVID is Still the Big Factor as Economists Discuss Where Consumer Dollars Are Going

Photo by Martin Sanchez on Unsplash

Even as the world was still grappling with the effects of the pandemic a year after the virus first spawned shutdowns across the globe, considerable optimism started to take hold in early 2021 as countries began distributing COVID-19 vaccines. And at first, this translated into a strong economic rebound for parts of North America, Europe, and Asia. But that soon would slow as new virus mutations and strains, coupled with roadblocks to mass vaccination, got in the way.

To be clear, people didn’t stop spending during the pandemic. As Blu Putnam and Erik Norland pointed out in an earlier episode of The Economists, many individuals simply shifted their spending from services to goods. So as economies began to reopen, the prevailing expectation was that pent-up demand for activities and services once again made available would cause consumers to throw their dollars in that direction.

This has happened to an extent, with spending on services greater now than it was during the 2020 shutdowns. But what we’re also seeing is that individuals continue to be highly selective as to how they spend their discretionary income. And it still remains to be seen if there will be enough of a shift from spending on goods to services to help ease some of the supply chain issues and upward price pressures of the past 18 months.

Even if consumer spending is not likely to fully revert to pre-pandemic patterns, Putnam says, “the good news is that there is enough progress and confidence [for the Fed] to commence an ever-so-slowly withdrawal of emergency support by reducing monthly asset purchases.” And that factors into the bottom line, which, according to Putnam, is that the economy is still improving. Retail giants like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Walmart (NYSE: WMT) could continue to gain revenue if spending stays heavily in the realm of goods, but service companies such as Wyndham (NYSE: WH) and Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) might spring back if it moves toward more services and experiences.

Read the full article and watch Putnam and Norland’s video discussion of consumer spending habits and the impact on the economy here.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + WMT)

Why Did Lightspeed Commerce Shares Plunge Today?
Netflix Surprise Hit 'Kate' Gets Video Game Treatment: What You Should Know
This Company Has Big Plans for Innovation, Steers Smart Solar Technologies Toward EV-Charging Mobility
Amazon Launches Home Robot, Tesla Works On Its Own: Ready For The Robot Revolution?
StrongNode.io Leverages Open-Source Benefits For Edge Supercomputing On Demand
Rowdy Rooster Hemp Unleashed | Official Launch of Generation Hemp's Animal Bedding Brand for Small Animals
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CME Group Partner ContentNews Travel Global Economics Markets General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com