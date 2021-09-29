 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Virgin Galactic Shares Are Rocketing Higher In After-Hours Trading
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 29, 2021 5:50pm   Comments
Share:
Why Virgin Galactic Shares Are Rocketing Higher In After-Hours Trading

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) is surging higher in the after-hours session after the company announced it was cleared to fly FAA-licensed spaceflights following the conclusion of an FAA inquiry related to the Unity 22 flight in July.

The FAA previously grounded all Virgin Galactic flights, pending the results of an investigation into the company’s course deviation during the Unity 22 flight.

Virgin Galactic said Wednesday the FAA told the company the corrective actions proposed by Virgin Galactic were accepted, which concluded the FAA inquiry.

See Also: Elon Musk Derides President Biden Over Failure To Acknowledge SpaceX's 1st All-Civilian Mission

The corrective actions include updated calculations to expand the protected airspace for future flights and an addition to Virgin Galactic's flight procedures that will help to ensure real-time mission notifications are sent to Air Traffic Control.

"Our test flight program is specifically designed to continually improve our processes and procedures. The updates to our airspace and real-time mission notification protocols will strengthen our preparations as we move closer to the commercial launch of our spaceflight experience," said Michael Colglazier, CEO of Virgin Galactic.

SPCE Price Action: Virgin Galactic has traded as high as $62.80 and as low as $14.27 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 10% at $24.84 in after-hours trading at the time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Virgin Galactic.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPCE)

Beam Me Up Bezos! Star Trek Star William Shatner Headed To Space
Disney's Space 220 Restaurant Features NASA-Inspired Glimpses With Stellarvator, Orbit View And More
Facebook, Microsoft, Virgin Galactic Stocks Consolidate In Pattern: What To Watch For On The Break
Elon Musk Derides President Biden Over Failure To Acknowledge SpaceX's 1st All-Civilian Mission
Elon Musk Donates $50M To Push St. Jude's Children's Hospital Donations Over $200M
Ford, Tesla, Virgin Galactic Look Set For Continuation Higher Due To This Key Indicator: What To Watch For
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Michael Colglazier why it's movingNews Legal After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com