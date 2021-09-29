 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Eli Lilly Shares Are Moving Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 29, 2021 3:09pm   Comments
Share:
Why Eli Lilly Shares Are Moving Higher Today

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) is trading higher Wednesday after Citigroup analyst Andrew Baum upgraded the stock from a Neutral rating to a Buy rating and raised the price target from $210 to $265. 

Baum cited valuation as a reason for the upgrade following a recent 15% decline in Eli Lilly shares. 

The Citigroup analyst remains optimistic on the pending outcome of the company's TRAILBLAZER-ALZ2 data set, which is expected in the first quarter of 2023.

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, endocrinology, oncology and immunology. The company's key products include Alimta and Verzenio for cancer; Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog and Humulin for diabetes; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

LLY Price Action: Eli Lilly has traded as high as $275.87 and as low as $129.21 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 4.14% at $230.78 at time of publication.

Photo: Paul Sableman from Flickr.

Latest Ratings for LLY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021CitigroupUpgradesNeutralBuy
Aug 2021Cowen & Co.MaintainsOutperform
Aug 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for LLY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LLY)

What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Eli Lilly
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 29, 2021
FDA Expands Lilly's Erbitux Label For Colorectal Cancer Setting
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AbbVie's Migraine Drug OK'd By FDA, Amicus Spins Off Gene Therapy Business, Geovax In-Licenses Cancer Drug
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Eli Lilly Recalls Batch Of Low Blood Sugar Med Due To Health Risk
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
LYGGoldman SachsUpgrades
SEDZ BankInitiates Coverage On400.0
WNTD SecuritiesInitiates Coverage On165.0
SQMB of A SecuritiesUpgrades67.0
CRXTMaxim GroupInitiates Coverage On13.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com