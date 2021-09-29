 Skip to main content

Tutor Perini Bags $122M Military Range Project In Guam
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 4:19pm   Comments
  • Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE: TPC) subsidiary Black Construction Corphas secured a fixed-price contract valued at ~$122 million from the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Pacific Division.
  • The contract is for constructing a machine gun range at the Northwest Field, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. 
  • The work to be performed includes constructing a multi-lane, multi-purpose machine gun range, a range control tower, ammunition distribution point, and covered bleachers. 
  • The company is to begin the preliminary work immediately and complete the project by October 2024.
  • Tutor Perini will include the contract value in its third-quarter 2021 backlog.
  • Price Action: TPC shares closed higher by 1.15% at $13.20 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

