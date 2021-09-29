Boeing, US Air Force Extend C-17 Sustainment Partnership With Phased Contract
- Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) has secured a follow-on contract from the U.S. Department of Defense, valued at up to $23.8 billion, including potential options and incentives over ten years.
- Boeing will continue assuring the C-17 Globemaster III's worldwide mission readiness through the contract.
- The program is currently funded through September 2024 with a Phase I award of $3.5 billion.
- Boeing will continue performing critical sustainment activities for the global fleet of 275 aircraft.
- The contract provides additional funding for new work scopes such as international staffing to augment maintenance efforts and cyber security work statements.
- Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 3.73% at $226.55 on the last check Wednesday.
