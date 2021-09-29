 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Boeing, US Air Force Extend C-17 Sustainment Partnership With Phased Contract
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 3:38pm   Comments
Share:
Boeing, US Air Force Extend C-17 Sustainment Partnership With Phased Contract
  • Boeing Co (NYSE: BAhas secured a follow-on contract from the U.S. Department of Defense, valued at up to $23.8 billion, including potential options and incentives over ten years.
  • Boeing will continue assuring the C-17 Globemaster III's worldwide mission readiness through the contract.
  • The program is currently funded through September 2024 with a Phase I award of $3.5 billion.
  • Boeing will continue performing critical sustainment activities for the global fleet of 275 aircraft. 
  • The contract provides additional funding for new work scopes such as international staffing to augment maintenance efforts and cyber security work statements. 
  • Also Read: Why Global Travel Trends Are Turning This Boeing Analyst Bullish
  • Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 3.73% at $226.55 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA)

Why Spirit AeroSystems Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Why Global Travel Trends Are Turning This Boeing Analyst Bullish
Trade Options Like A Pro — Check Boeing's Big Money Trades
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 29, 2021
Bernstein Upgrades Boeing, Spirit AeroSystems And Airbus - Read Why
Why Boeing's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com