Why JD.com Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 2:59pm   Comments
JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) shares are trading lower by 3.9% at $72.44 amid continued volatility in Chinese stocks. 

Shares of several Chinese companies are trading lower as the sector continues recent weakness amid ongoing regulatory concerns. The gaming, education and technology sectors have been under regulatory pressure this year, which has driven volatility in the overall Chinese market.

Shares of several Chinese companies are also trading lower as investors continue to weigh the possible default of major China-based real estate company Evergrande Group.

JD.com is China's second-largest e-commerce company after Alibaba in terms of transaction volume, offering a wide selection of authentic products.

JD.com has a 52-week high of $108.29 and a 52-week low of $61.65.

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

