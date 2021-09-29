 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Spirit AeroSystems Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 29, 2021 2:15pm   Comments
Share:
Why Spirit AeroSystems Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPR) is trading higher Wednesday after Bernstein analyst Douglas Harned upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $53 to $66.

"We are finally heading to the inflection point for global travel," Harned said.

The Berstein analyst cited an increased traffic and capacity forecast, as well as raised delivery outlooks as reasons for the upgrade.

Spirit AeroSystems designs and manufactures aerostructures, particularly fuselages, for commercial and military aircraft. The company was spun out of Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) in 2005, and the firm is the largest independent supplier of aerostructures.

SPR Price Action: Spirit AeroSystems has traded as high as $53.63 and as low as $17.60 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 6.24% at $45.85 at time of publication.

Latest Ratings for SPR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021BernsteinUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Aug 2021B of A SecuritiesUpgradesUnderperformBuy
Aug 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for SPR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPR)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 29, 2021
Bernstein Upgrades Boeing, Spirit AeroSystems And Airbus - Read Why
Cramer Gives His Opinion On Raytheon, Workhorse Group And More
Spirit Aerosystems, Iridium, Trimble, Unity, Jaws Spitfire And More: These Are Cathie Wood's Key Trades From Friday
Spirit AeroSystems Delivers RTM Spoilers To Airbus A320 Family
Analyzing Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Upgrades Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
LYGGoldman SachsUpgrades
SEDZ BankInitiates Coverage On400.0
WNTD SecuritiesInitiates Coverage On165.0
SQMB of A SecuritiesUpgrades67.0
CRXTMaxim GroupInitiates Coverage On13.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com