DraftKings To Launch Retail Sports Betting At Foxwoods Resort Casino In Connecticut
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 2:41pm   Comments
  • DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) and The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation have announced that sports betting in Connecticut will begin on September 30 at Foxwoods Resort Casino.
  • Players will be able to place bets at the temporary DraftKings Sportsbook at Foxwoods.
  • DraftKings expects Statewide, off-reservation online sports betting and iGaming to launch in early October, pending regulatory approvals.
  • DraftKings and Foxwoods plan to open a permanent retail sportsbook, currently in the final stages of construction, in the coming weeks.
  • Price Action: DKNG shares are trading lower by 2.25% at $48.8 on the last check Wednesday.

