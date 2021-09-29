DraftKings To Launch Retail Sports Betting At Foxwoods Resort Casino In Connecticut
- DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) and The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation have announced that sports betting in Connecticut will begin on September 30 at Foxwoods Resort Casino.
- Players will be able to place bets at the temporary DraftKings Sportsbook at Foxwoods.
- DraftKings expects Statewide, off-reservation online sports betting and iGaming to launch in early October, pending regulatory approvals.
- DraftKings and Foxwoods plan to open a permanent retail sportsbook, currently in the final stages of construction, in the coming weeks.
- Price Action: DKNG shares are trading lower by 2.25% at $48.8 on the last check Wednesday.
