 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why ON Semiconductor Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 1:18pm   Comments
Share:
Why ON Semiconductor Shares Are Falling

Shares of semiconductor, chip and memory companies, including ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) are trading lower in sympathy with Micron, which issued first-quarter EPS and sales guidance below estimates.

Shares of technology companies at large are also trading lower this week amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations.

ON Semiconductor is a leading supplier of power and analog semiconductors, as well as sensors. ON is the second-largest global supplier of discrete transistors like insulated gate bipolar transistors, or IGBTs, and metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors, or MOSFETs, and also has a significant integrated power chip business.

ON Semiconductor is trading lower by 4.5% at $45.22. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week high of $49.78 and a 52-week low of $21.55.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ON)

5 Stock Plays To Leverage The 'Huge' Opportunity Presented By ADAS Over Next Decade
BofA Downgrades Synopsys, Cirrus Logic, Cree, Names Top Q4 Semi Picks
On Semiconductor Launches Asset Tag With Five-Year Battery Life
Notable On Semiconductor Insider Makes $506.73 Thousand Sale
Notable On Semiconductor Insider Makes $769.42 Thousand Buy
3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com