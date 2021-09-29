33 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) shares climbed 37% to $7.18.
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) jumped 31.4% to $3.1150. The FDA granted Fast Track designation to NuCana’s Acelarin (NUC-1031) for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced biliary tract cancer.
- Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ: EM) gained 31.4% to $3.77. Smart Share Global’s board of directors recently authorized a share repurchase plan for up to $50 million of its shares over the next 12 months.
- Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) shares jumped 28.2% to $30.48. B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Greenidge Generation with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $78.
- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) gained 23.6% to $11.50. Korean contactless solution provider Doostek chose Neonode reseller TNB Tech for contactless self-check-in kiosk trials at a Korean airport featuring Neonode contactless touch technology.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) gained 23.6% to $3.99.
- DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) jumped 18% to $17.24 after jumping over 26% on Tuesday.
- Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) gained 16.6% to $100.65 after the company increased its buyback program by $1.05 billion, to a total of $2.5 billion.
- Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) jumped 14.8% to $3.24. Pop Culture, last month, announced it will develop a street dance chain SaaS system.
- Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE: ELVT) surged 13.3% to $3.99.
- Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) gained 13.1% to $21.56.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) rose 13% to $4.6799 after the company reported the purchase of exclusive rights to PNP Therapeutics' development and commercialization of Gedeptin.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) shares gained 12.9% to $7.37 after the company announced acquisition of the assets of KES Science & Technology.
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RGC) surged 12.3% to $19.30.
- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) rose 11.5% to $27.37. Lucid Air said on Tuesday after kicking off production of its electric vehicles in Casa Grande, Arizona that deliveries would begin in late October. The company, which went public in a SPAC with Michael Klein’s Churchill Capital Corp IV, said it has secured over 13,000 reservations for its flagship electric sedan Lucid Air and plans to raise the production of the Dream edition to 520 vehicles.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) rose 9.8% to $0.6090. Iterum Therapeutics recently issued an update from the FDA Type A meeting regarding oral sulopenem.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) gained 8.4% to $50.91. United Natural Foods recently reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results and issued FY22 EPS guidance above estimates.
- Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) rose 7.6% to $4.41 after climbing over 8% on Tuesday.
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) gained 6.3% to $3.6150 after the company announced a receipt of notice of option exercise from AstraZeneca to fully acquire Caelum Biosciences, a company founded by Fortress Biotech.
Losers
- Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) shares dipped 33% to $13.87. The company reported effectiveness of registration statement registering the resale of up to 2.65 million shares held by PIPE Investors, the resale of 2.65 million underlying warrants held by PIPE Investors and 5.75 million shares issuable upon warrant exercise.
- Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) dropped 24% to $6.60.
- Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) fell 20.9% to $8.50. Mawson Infrastructure Group priced $45.0 million underwritten public offering and listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) dropped 19.3% to $2.34 after jumping 22% on Tuesday.
- Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: GLEO) fell 16.9% to $8.84.
- Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) fell 16.5% to $17.30. Cantor Fitzgerald recently initiated coverage on Annexon with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $40.
- Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) dipped 14.4% to $4.3641. Schmitt Industries, last month, reported Q4 sales of $7.86 million.
- PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: PTK) dropped 13.9% to $8.20.
- IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) fell 13.4% to $22.82. Jefferies analyst Joseph Gallo initiated coverage of IronNet with a Hold rating and $27 price target.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) dropped 13% to $6.09. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals recently announced the launch of over-the-counter products in the US on Amazon.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) fell 11.8% to $13.05. Altimmune recently announced results from a 12-week Phase 1 clinical trial of ALT-801 in overweight and obese volunteers.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) fell 10.3% to $0.5665 after the company filed for offering of 101.7 million ordinary shares by selling stockholders.
- Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) shares fell 10% to $0.9719 after gaining over 8% on Tuesday. Happiness Biotech recently announced that Taochejun (Fujian) Automobile Distribution Co Ltd and its subsidiary had signed agreements with Guang'an Ruili Trading Co Ltd (Ruili) to purchase 1350 of the model Bestune B30 EV 400.
- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) shares fell 6.8% to $20.59 after the company reported pricing of offering of common stock by selling shareholders.
