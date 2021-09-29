Facebook Launches TikTok Like Feature Reels For iOS, Android Users In US
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) launched TikTok clone or short-form video content called 'Reels' for Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Android in the U.S. as planned.
- Reels on Facebook can consist of music, audio, effects, and more. Users can find them in News Feed or Groups.
- Fans can easily follow the creator directly from the video, like and comment on it, or share it with friends.
- Price Action: FB shares closed lower by 0.31% at $339.61 on Wednesday.
- Photo by Solen Feyissa from Pixabay
