Blink Charging Deploys EV Charging Stations At Hotels In Mid-Atlantic Region
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 11:47am   Comments
  • Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNKannounced the deployment of its fast Level 2 charging stations across six hotel locations in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C.
  • The sites, featuring a total of 16 charging ports, are part of a $0.23 million grant with the Mid Atlantic Electrification Partnership through the Virginia Department of Mines Minerals and Energy Blink was awarded in 2020. 
  • As a project partner, Blink will install 200 networked Level 2 charging ports throughout the region as part of a three-year ecosystem program.
  • Price Action: BLNK shares are trading lower by 1.69% at $28.51 on the last check Wednesday.

