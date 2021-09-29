Blink Charging Deploys EV Charging Stations At Hotels In Mid-Atlantic Region
- Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) announced the deployment of its fast Level 2 charging stations across six hotel locations in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C.
- The sites, featuring a total of 16 charging ports, are part of a $0.23 million grant with the Mid Atlantic Electrification Partnership through the Virginia Department of Mines Minerals and Energy Blink was awarded in 2020.
- As a project partner, Blink will install 200 networked Level 2 charging ports throughout the region as part of a three-year ecosystem program.
- Price Action: BLNK shares are trading lower by 1.69% at $28.51 on the last check Wednesday.
