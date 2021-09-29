 Skip to main content

Electric Last Mile Solutions Ships First Consignment Of Urban Delivery EVs
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 11:12am   Comments
  • Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: ELMShas shipped its first Urban Delivery units to customers.
  • The Urban Delivery EVs came out of ELMS' production facility in Mishawaka, Indiana, and were shipped to Randy Marion Automotive Group.
  • The company had recently secured 1,000 binding orders for the urban delivery vehicle from Randy Marion Automotive Group.
  • Price Action: ELMS shares are trading higher by 1.30% at $7.79 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

