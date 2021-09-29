 Skip to main content

YouTube To Delete Videos On Vaccine Misinformation
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 1:02pm   Comments
  • Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube will delete any content questioning any approved medical vaccine, the company blogged.
  • The ban extends to any media that claims vaccines are dangerous or lead to chronic health outcomes like autism, cancer, or infertility.
  • In 2020, YouTube banned videos critical over Covid-19 vaccines, but many videos dodged their way out by not mentioning Covid-19, Bloomberg reports.
  • President Joe Biden and U.S. lawmakers have rebuked Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) for failing to control vaccine misinformation.
  • YouTube will allow “scientific discussion” videos about vaccine trials, results, and failures, including personal testimonies without generalizing. 
  • YouTube admitted deleting over 1 million videos since February 2020 for Covid-19 misinformation. It also reduced the appearance of specific health videos in search results and recommendations.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.75% at $2,703.3 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

