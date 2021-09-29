YouTube To Delete Videos On Vaccine Misinformation
- Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube will delete any content questioning any approved medical vaccine, the company blogged.
- The ban extends to any media that claims vaccines are dangerous or lead to chronic health outcomes like autism, cancer, or infertility.
- In 2020, YouTube banned videos critical over Covid-19 vaccines, but many videos dodged their way out by not mentioning Covid-19, Bloomberg reports.
- President Joe Biden and U.S. lawmakers have rebuked Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) for failing to control vaccine misinformation.
- YouTube will allow “scientific discussion” videos about vaccine trials, results, and failures, including personal testimonies without generalizing.
- YouTube admitted deleting over 1 million videos since February 2020 for Covid-19 misinformation. It also reduced the appearance of specific health videos in search results and recommendations.
- Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.75% at $2,703.3 on the last check Wednesday.
