MELI Kaszek Pioneer Prices $250M IPO At $10 Per Share

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp, a blank check company sponsored by MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) and Kaszek, has priced its initial public offering (IPO) of 25 million Class A ordinary shares at $10.00 per share.

The shares will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol ‘MEKA’ beginning on September 29, 2021.

The offering is expected to close on October 1, 2021.

The company intends to focus its search for an initial business combination on technology-enabled companies operating in Latin America.

MELI has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.7 million shares.

BofA Securities Inc, Goldman Sachs & Co LLC, Allen & Company LLC, and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.