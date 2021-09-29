 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kratos Bags $50M Jet Drone System Related IDIQ Contract
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 10:38am   Comments
Share:
Kratos Bags $50M Jet Drone System Related IDIQ Contract
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc's (NASDAQ: KTOS) Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems (KUAS) division has received an ~$50 million, single-award, sole-source, jet drone system-related IDIQ contract from a U.S. Government Agency.
  • The company to perform the work under this contract at its secure facilities and customer locations. 
  • The company expects this contract to be fully funded over the contract's multi-year period of performance.
  • Price Action: KTOS shares are trading higher by 1.16% at $22.69 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KTOS)

Kratos Secures $3.2M Contract For Next Generation Small Engine Development
Kratos Bags $13.2M In C5ISR System Product Awards
Kratos Defense & Security Insider Sold Over $258 Thousand In Company Stock
4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Kratos Secures $338M Sole Source Contract From US Air Force For Target Drones
Kratos' OpenSpace Platform Supports Deployments On Red Hat OpenStack Cloud
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com