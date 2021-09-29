Kratos Bags $50M Jet Drone System Related IDIQ Contract
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc's (NASDAQ: KTOS) Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems (KUAS) division has received an ~$50 million, single-award, sole-source, jet drone system-related IDIQ contract from a U.S. Government Agency.
- The company to perform the work under this contract at its secure facilities and customer locations.
- The company expects this contract to be fully funded over the contract's multi-year period of performance.
- Price Action: KTOS shares are trading higher by 1.16% at $22.69 on the last check Wednesday.
