 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Notable Oracle Insider Trades $23.01 Million In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 10:19am   Comments
Share:
Notable Oracle Insider Trades $23.01 Million In Company Stock

Dorian Daley, EVP And General Counsel at Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 27, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Dorian Daley exercised options to purchase 175,000 Oracle shares at a price of $40.93 per share for a total of $7,162,750 on September 27. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $89.77 to $91.19 to raise a total of $15,851,092 from the stock sale.

Daley still owns a total of 297,410 shares of Oracle worth, $27,213,015.

Oracle shares are trading up 1.0% at $91.5 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Oracle's Insider Trades.

 

Related Articles (ORCL)

10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Google Appeals Against EU's $5B Penalty On Android Dominance, Seeks To Include Apple
Notable Oracle Insider Trades $29.14 Million In Company Stock
Toast Shares Surging 56% On Debut Makes All 3 Co-Founders Billionaires
Where Oracle Stands With Analysts
August-Quarter Results Are Ramping Up This Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-IT Dorian Daley Insider sellsNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com