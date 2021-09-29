 Skip to main content

PAE Secures $98M Logistics Support Contract
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 10:25am   Comments
  • PAE Inc (NASDAQ: PAEhas secured a $98 million sole-source IDIQ contract from the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division.
  • PAE will provide the U.S. Navy contractor logistics support for F-5 fighter aircraft on the 18-month contract. 
  • PAE's Readiness and Sustainment team will perform all maintenance and logistics support services through January 2023.
  • Price Action: PAE shares are trading lower by 1.19% at $5.80 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

