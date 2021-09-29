Vietnam's Pandemic Wave Jeopardizes iPhone 13 Delivery: Nikkei Asia
- Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 13 delivery times have severely stretched due to Vietnam's pandemic wave and the deployment of a new camera feature, Nikkei Asia reports.
- The current waiting time for an iPhone 13 Pro Sierra Blue with 512 gigabytes (GB) of storage is up to five weeks in China, five weeks in Japan, and four weeks in the U.S.
- Constrained supplies of camera modules for the four iPhone 13 models triggered the disruption as Vietnam assembled a significant number of its parts.
- The expanded use of its new sensor-shift optical image stabilization (OIS) to all four iPhone models against the pandemic restrictions has jeopardized the suppliers' position.
- The southern part of the country, where some tech suppliers are based, has been heavily hit by the delta variant.
- The situation may improve as soon as around mid-October as production at one of the critical iPhone camera module manufacturing facilities in southern Vietnam has gradually resumed production.
- Apple's diversion of some chips for its new iPads for use in the iPhone 13 series has also stretched the new iPad and iPad mini delivery times.
- Multiple Apple suppliers are now struggling to respond to a widespread production halt this week in several Chinese cities.
- Beijing's tightening control of energy consumption has led to a suspension in industrial power supply across the provinces.
- It could affect printed circuit boards, materials, and petrochemical suppliers, leading to a likely impact on component supplies for iPhones in the coming quarter, as per an analyst.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.93% at $143.23 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo by Howard Bouchevereau on Unsplash
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga