Why Boeing's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 8:45am   Comments
Why Boeing's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) shares are trading higher after Bernstein upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised its price target from $252 to $279.

Bernstein analyst Douglas Harned noted 'We update our outlook for commercial aircraft deliveries. We believe we are finally heading to the inflection point for global travel.'

Boeing designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide.

Boeing's stock was trading about 2.4% higher at $223.58 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $278.57 and a 52-week low of $141.58.

Latest Ratings for BA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021BernsteinUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Sep 2021UBSMaintainsBuy
Jul 2021Wells FargoMaintainsEqual-Weight

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

