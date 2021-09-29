3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Frequency Electronics

The Trade: Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital Llc, Edenbrook Long Only Value Fund Lp, Jonathan Brolin acquired a total of 25000 shares at an average price of 10.93. The insider spent $273,370.00 to acquire those shares.

What’s Happening: Frequency Electronics recently said it won a $17.75 million contract by Office of Naval Research to develop pulsed optically-pumped rubidium atomic frequency standard.

What Frequency Electronics Does: Frequency Electronics is engaged in the design, development, and manufacture of high precision timing, and frequency control products for space, air, sea, and terrestrial applications.

Black Knight

The Trade: Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) CEO Anthony Jabbour acquired a total of 14000 shares at an average price of $68.84. To acquire these shares, it cost $963,701.20.

What’s Happening: Black Knight recently announced the launch of LoanCatcher, an innovative, easy-to-use loan origination system designed specifically for the needs of mortgage brokers.

What Black Knight Does: Black Knight is a technology company that, through its subsidiaries, provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital markets industry.

Accelerate Diagnostics

The Trade: Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) Director Jack Schuler bought a total of 192200 shares at an average price of $5.45. To acquire these shares, it cost $1,047,490.00.

What’s Happening: Accelerate Diagnostics, last month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.36 per share.

What Accelerate Diagnostics Does: Accelerate Diagnostics is an in vitro diagnostics company that specializes in rapid diagnostics for infectious pathogens.