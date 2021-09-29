3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals

The Trade: Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) CEO Seth Lederman acquired a total of 12000 shares at an average price of $0.61. To acquire these shares, it cost $7,320.00.

What’s Happening: Tonix Pharmaceuticals recently expanded its research collaboration with Columbia University to develop precision medicine techniques for COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.

What Tonix Pharmaceuticals Does: Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in discovering, licensing, acquiring and developing drugs and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering.

Leap Therapeutics

The Trade: Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) 10% owner Beigene Ltd acquired a total of 2543800 shares shares at an average price of $2.85. The insider spent $7,249,830.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Leap Therapeutics recently announced a proposed public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants.

What Leap Therapeutics Does: Leap Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer by inhibiting fundamental tumor-promoting pathways and by harnessing the immune system to attack cancer cells.

Live Current Media

The Trade: Live Current Media Inc. (OTC: LIVC) Director Amir Vahabzadeh acquired a total of 110083 shares at an average price of $0.15. To acquire these shares, it cost $16,516.53.

What’s Happening: The company’s shares have jumped more than 300% year-to-date

What Live Current Media Does: Live Current Media is a digital technology company involved in the entertainment industry.