Papa John's Signs Domestic Development Deal With Sun Holdings
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 8:29am   Comments
  • Papa John's International Inc (NASDAQ: PZZA) has signed a franchisee development agreement with Sun Holdings, Inc. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Under the terms of the deal, Sun Holdings will oversee the opening of 100 new stores in high-growth markets across Texas by 2029.
  • Dallas-based Sun Holdings, founded by Guillermo Perales, currently supports more than 1,000 locations across 12 states.
  • "Papa John's development flywheel has started to take off," said Chief Development Officer Amanda Clark.
  • Price Action: PZZA shares closed lower by 2.70% at $125.19 on Tuesday.

