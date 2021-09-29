Papa John's Signs Domestic Development Deal With Sun Holdings
- Papa John's International Inc (NASDAQ: PZZA) has signed a franchisee development agreement with Sun Holdings, Inc. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Under the terms of the deal, Sun Holdings will oversee the opening of 100 new stores in high-growth markets across Texas by 2029.
- Dallas-based Sun Holdings, founded by Guillermo Perales, currently supports more than 1,000 locations across 12 states.
- "Papa John's development flywheel has started to take off," said Chief Development Officer Amanda Clark.
- Price Action: PZZA shares closed lower by 2.70% at $125.19 on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.