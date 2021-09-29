New Flyer To Offer Allison's eGen Flex Electric Hybrid Propulsion System
- Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) has announced New Flyer Industries Canada ULC and New Flyer of America Inc (New Flyer) will begin offering eGen Flex electric hybrid propulsion system in early 2022.
- New Flyer is a transit bus manufacturer and a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc (OTC: NFYEF).
- Allison's eGen Flex system is capable of full-electric drive for up to 10 miles. It improves fuel economy by up to 25% versus a conventional clean diesel bus.
- Price Action: ALSN shares closed lower by 1.08% at $35.74 on Tuesday.
