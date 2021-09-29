 Skip to main content

Whole Earth Brands Finance Chief Andy Rusie To Depart
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 6:45am   Comments
  • Whole Earth Brand Inc (NASDAQ: FREE) has announced its Chief Financial Officer Andy Rusie will resign effective October 8, 2021, to pursue other business interests outside the CPG industry.
  • Brian Litman, the company's Corporate Controller since June 2020, will be appointed as Chief Accounting Officer.
  • Litman will oversee Whole Earth's financial reporting until a new financial chief is identified.
  • Price Action: FREE shares closed lower by 2.12% at $12.48 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: News Small Cap Management

