IGT To Power Sports Betting At Angel Of The Winds Casino
- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) has announced its PlaySports platform will power sports betting at Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort in Arlington, Washington.
- The casino is operated by the Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians and will leverage IGT's PlaySports turnkey solution for retail and on-premise mobile sports betting.
- "Our proven all-in-one PlaySports technology was designed to offer maximum flexibility for operators of all sizes to seamlessly establish exciting sports betting programs," said Enrico Drago, IGT CEO Digital & Betting.
- Price Action: IGT shares closed higher by 2.03% at $26.60 on Tuesday.
