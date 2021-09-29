 Skip to main content

IGT To Power Sports Betting At Angel Of The Winds Casino
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 6:38am   Comments
  • International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) has announced its PlaySports platform will power sports betting at Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort in Arlington, Washington.
  • The casino is operated by the Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians and will leverage IGT's PlaySports turnkey solution for retail and on-premise mobile sports betting.
  • "Our proven all-in-one PlaySports technology was designed to offer maximum flexibility for operators of all sizes to seamlessly establish exciting sports betting programs," said Enrico Drago, IGT CEO Digital & Betting.
  • Price Action: IGT shares closed higher by 2.03% at $26.60 on Tuesday.

