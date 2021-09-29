 Skip to main content

Analog Devices Raises $4B Via Debt Offering
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 6:07am   Comments
  • Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADIpriced notes worth $4 billion in a secondary offering.
  • The notes included $500 million Floating Rate Senior Notes due October 1, 2024, $750 million 1.7% Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due October 1, 2028, $1 billion 2.1% Senior Notes due October 1, 2031, $750 million 2.8% senior notes due October 1, 2041 and $1 billion 2.950% senior notes due October 1, 2051.
  • The offering proceeds will serve debt repayment and general corporate purposes.
  • Analog Devices held $5.1 billion in debt as of July 31.
  • Price Action: ADI shares closed lower by 3.18% at $171.29 on Tuesday.

