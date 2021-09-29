48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) shares climbed 37.6% to close at $16.82 on Tuesday after the company raised the long-term financial targets announced during Q4 2020 earnings.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) climbed 30.7% to close at $6.99 on Tuesday after the company announced the OTC consumer launch of Regenacyn Advanced Scar Gel and Ocucyn Eyelid & Eyelash Cleanser on Amazon.com and MucoClyns on Amazon sites in Europe.
- DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) gained 26.7% to close at $14.61.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) rose 23.7% to settle at $46.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings results and issued FY22 EPS guidance above estimates.
- ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) surged 22.4% to close at $2.90.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) shares gained 19.3% to close at $3.52 on Tuesday after the company issued full-year 2022 revenue guidance of $37.5 million to $42.5 million, representing a 350% increase year-over-year.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) gained 19.1% to close at $1.37 as Form 4 showed CEO Bin Zhou bought 1.32 million shares at an average price of $2.60 per share.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) climbed 18.4% to close at $3.22 after gaining 33% on Monday.
- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) rose 18% to settle at $9.30. Neonode announced partnership with MZ Technologie to 'jointly address contactless kiosk and elevator control markets in France.'
- Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) gained 17.8% to settle at $5.10. Schmitt Industries, last month, reported Q4 sales of $7.86 million.
- Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) climbed 17.5% to close at $9.62.
- Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ: RLYB) gained 13.1% to settle at $15.77.
- Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) surged 12.9% to close at $2.88.
- Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) gained 12.8% to close at $2.83.
- Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) rose 12% to close at $7.92 after the company announced a partnership with Vistar Media to enable advertisers to purchase digital out of home campaigns programmatically.
- Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) gained 11.5% to close at $10.06.
- Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEIM) climbed 11% to settle at $10.60. Frequency Electronics said it won a $17.75 million contract by Office of Naval Research to develop pulsed optically-pumped rubidium atomic frequency standard.
- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) gained 11% to close at $5.15. Aprea Therapeutics recently presented data at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 from its Phase 1/2 trial in advanced solid tumors.
- ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) climbed 10.2% to close at $4.77 after dropping over 20% on Monday.
- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) gained 10% to settle at $2.52.
- Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) climbed 9.6% to close at $54.80. Amplitude shares opened for trade at $50 per share.
- Thor Industries, Inc (NYSE: THO) gained 7.9% to close at $121.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) gained 7.7% to close at $3.66 after the company announced it signed its first commercial agreement with proptech-focused real estate holding company, MetroSpaces.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) gained 7.4% to close at $7.97. Evelo Biosciences recently announced Phase 2 clinical data with EDP1815 in Psoriasis.
Losers
- Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) shares dipped 28% to close at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company was the target of a short report from Blue Orca Capital.
- First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE: FHS) shares tumbled 22.9% to close at $3.00 on Tuesday after the company reported H1 results.
- AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) dropped 20.2% to close at $6.07 amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations.
- Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) fell 18.5% to close at $15.18. The company recently priced its IPO at $16 a share.
- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) dropped 16.3% to settle at $43.28.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) dipped 16.2% to close at $4.46.
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) fell 15.7% to close at $8.95 after jumping 15% on Monday.
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR) dipped 15.6% to settle at $14.25.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) fell 13.5% to close at $18.49. Cellect Biotechnology recently announced shareholder approval of the strategic merger with Quoin Pharmaceuticals.
- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) dropped 12.8% to settle at $149.07.
- Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) fell 12.6% to close at $6.25.
- Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) fell 12.4% to close at $39.53.
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) dropped 12.3% to settle at $5.40. Wave Life Sciences disclosed new data for leading RNA editing capability across multiple tissues and issued update on AATD Program during Analyst and Investor Research Webcast
- Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) dipped 11.7% to settle at $116.5.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) fell 11.6% to close at $56.56.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) fell 11.3% to close at $2.98 after the company reported H1 and Q2 earnings results.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 11.3% to close at $204.83. Novavax, along with Serum Institute, recently announced a submission to the World Health Organization for emergency use listing for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) shares fell 11.3% to close at $1.88 after the company announced a strategic reduction in workforce and extension in cash runway.
- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) shares fell 10.8% to close at $3.21. Red Cat Holdings shares climbed 50% on Monday after the company won a 5-year NASA contract.
- MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) fell 7.5% to close at $8.09.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) shares fell 7.5% to close at $1.23. The company recently said it is establishing Powercrypto Holdings for its Crypto Mining and Digital Asset operations.
- Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) fell 6.7% to close at $90.27. Morgan Stanley downgraded Logitech International from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $119 to $82.
- MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) fell 6.6% to close at $10.42.
- ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) dropped 6.6% to close at $780.17 after New Street Research downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
