Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 3:33am   Comments
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • The pending home sales for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The pending home sales are projected to increase 0.9% in August after declining 1.8% in the previous month.
  • The State Street Investor Confidence Index for September is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The survey of business uncertainty for September is scheduled for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak at 11:45 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

