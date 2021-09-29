 Skip to main content

Ford Dealers Are Allegedly Creating Fake Customer Orders To Score More Broncos
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 29, 2021 4:07am   Comments
Ford Dealers Are Allegedly Creating Fake Customer Orders To Score More Broncos

Ford Motor Co (NASDAQ: F) wants Bronco dealers to stop cooking up fake customers to get ahead in the queue for the allocation of the popular truck, Jalopnik reported on Tuesday.

What Happened: Ford dealers or dealer employees across the United States are allegedly making fake bookings for customers who don't exist or otherwise have no plan to buy a Bronco. 

Such moves help dealers at times bypass Ford’s stock allocation system and help them secure more inventory for the profitable truck.

See Also: Ford Reportedly Puts On Offer 'Favorite Bourbon Or Spirit' To Bronco Buyers Facing Delay

Why It Matters: Ford has introduced a policy — 2021 Bronco Customer Name Match Audit and Integrity Policy Reporting Platform— that aims to ensure fair distribution of Broncos, as per the report. Dealers will be required to prove that 60% of their Bronco buyers are genuine buyers. 

The ongoing chip shortage has forced Ford to pause online booking for Bronco, which comes with a price tag starting at about $35,000. Shipments for Bronco began this summer — issues related to the chip shortage and roof supply problems could continue to make it difficult for eager buyers to get their hands on one anytime soon.

Price Action: Ford stock closed 1.06% higher at $14.31 a share on Tuesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Ford

