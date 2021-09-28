Here's The Top 10 Most Watched Netflix Shows — And No, 'Tiger King' Is Not #1

Streaming giant Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) has been secretive about the metrics for its top streamed shows and movies, something that investors typically have for traditional media companies.

At Vox Media's Code Conference, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos shared new user metrics for the first time. Investors and streamers now know what the 10 most-watched shows of all time are on Netflix.

The data is compiled by counting all Netflix users who watch at least two minutes of a show in the first 28 days of it being added to Netflix.

1. "Bridgerton," Season 1 (82 million viewers): For anyone familiar with Netflix, it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that “Bridgerton” is its most-watched show. Netflix reported in December that it was posting record viewership numbers in the week after Christmas, thanks to the drama. A second season is in the works and highlighted by Netflix and analysts as a catalyst for the company in 2022.

(76 million): The mystery thriller "Lupin" was released in two parts in January and June 2021. The second part became the top non-English series on Netflix.

(76 million): Video game adaptation "The Witcher" was a massive hit for Netflix. The good news for viewers and investors is there is more Witcher content coming, exploring the video game series created by CD Projekt Red. A second season will be released on Netflix in December 2021. A third season and a kids' themed spinoff were also recently announced.

(67 million): Released in June, "Sex/Life" follows a married woman fantasizing about her bad-boy ex who comes back into her life. The show is greenlighted for a second season.

(67 million): The popular series "Stranger Things" remains one of the big success stories of Netflix as an original series that has seen three strongly viewed seasons. Season 4 is on its way in 2022.

(65 million): Netflix acquired the global rights to the Spanish series "Money Heist," which aired on Antenna 3 in 2017. The original series was five parts and 36 episodes. Netflix cut the series into 22 shorter episodes. The series began airing in December 2017 and will air the last part in December 2021.

(64 million): The popular series about Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin was widely watched and a top media story for 2020. A highly anticipated second season was recently confirmed with a teaser trailer from Netflix.

(62 million): The story of a female chess prodigy became a top hit for Netflix and one of its top awarded series with 11 Emmy Award wins. The series was based on a book, so a sequel would have to create a new storyline. Viewers would likely tune in but there has been no announcement from Netflix yet.

(60 million): Based on a comic book, "Sweet Tooth" follows a boy who is half deer, half human. A second season of the series has been announced by Netflix.

(58 million): Main character Emily moves away from Chicago to take a dream job in marketing in Paris. The show was a hit and a second season is on the way, debuting Dec. 22, 2022.

Why It’s Important: Investors and viewers have heard stories of success and rough viewership figures. The update from Netflix highlights the top hits for the streaming company.

“We’re trying to be more transparent with the market and talent and everybody,” Sarandos said.

As shown above, many of the most successful shows for Netflix are continuing and have more content planned, which can help with viewer retention and bring in new subscribers.

Netflix is setting up a strong holiday binge-watching line-up with the kick-off of the second season of "Tiger King" on Nov. 17; season five of “The Crown” in November; and seasons two of "The Witcher" and "Emily in Paris" in December.

