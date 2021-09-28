 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Spire Global, Spacechain Partner To Demonstrate Blockchain Technology Computation Possibilities In Space
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 4:09pm   Comments
Share:
Spire Global, Spacechain Partner To Demonstrate Blockchain Technology Computation Possibilities In Space
  • Spire Global Inc (NYSE: SPIR) has partnered with SpaceChain, a global space-as-a-service solutions provider developing the world's first decentralized satellite infrastructure (DSI). Spire and SpaceChain are launching a mission to demonstrate the feasibility of blockchain technology computation in space and resolve land-based centralized infrastructure issues.
  • By deploying a solution in space, Spire and SpaceChain aim to maximize data security and increase the resiliency of computing operations.
  • The integration of blockchain and space technologies helps create a Decentralized Satellite Infrastructure (DSI) on which Decentralized Satellite Applications (DSA) can be built and run without the need for any land-based infrastructure.
  • Spire will utilize its "SABERTOOTH" supercomputing module, the company's fastest and most power-efficient embedded AI computing device, to fulfill a two-part mission with SpaceChain. Initially, Spire will conduct an on-orbit upload of SpaceChain's software to an existing satellite before further building out SpaceChain's capabilities via a payload on a new satellite, expected to be launched later this year.
  • Price Action: SPIR shares closed higher by 1.57% at $14.26 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPIR)

58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Spire Global Gains Myriota As New Customer For Satellite Platform
32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Gain; AutoZone Earnings Beat Views
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Blockchain BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com