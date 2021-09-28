AeroVironment Subsidiary Telerob Bags Multi-Million Dollar Unmanned Ground Vehicle Order
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) subsidiary, Telerob Gesellschaft für Fernhantierungstechnik mbH (Telerob), has received a multi-million dollar firm-fixed-price order from the Latvian Ministry of Defense (MoD).
- The order encompasses the procurement of telemax EVO HYBRID and tEODor EVO unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and engineering support to the Latvian National Armed Forces.
- The company expects to complete the delivery in late 2021.
- The tEODor EVO is purpose-built for explosive ordnance disposal and disarming improvised explosive devices. The telemax EVO HYBRID is a versatile UGV with compact dimensions and a lift capacity of up to 82 pounds (37 kilograms).
- Price Action: AVAV shares closed lower by 0.12% at $86.15 on Tuesday.
