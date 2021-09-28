Astronics Bags $19M Follow-On Order From Collins Aerospace
- Astronics Corp (NASDAQ: ATRO) has secured a $19 million order from Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX) subsidiary Collins Aerospace for business jet connectivity equipment to be delivered in 2022.
- The order is a follow-on to the ~$11 million order announced in February 2021.
- "We are excited to support the growing success of the Collins Aerospace Ku-band connectivity service," said Michael Kuehn, Astronics CSC President.
- Price Action: ATRO shares traded lower by 1.39% at $14.22, while RTX was down by 0.65% at $86.7 on the last check Tuesday.
