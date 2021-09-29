Is Nightfood Pioneering the Next Billion-Dollar Category?

Do you snack at night? Most adults do.

Better nighttime snacking is the category being pioneered by Nightfood (OTCQB: NGTF). Their sleep-friendly snacks are available in divisions of Albertson’s, Walmart, hundreds of other independent supermarkets. Soon, Nightfood will be launching into hotel lobby stores across the country.

Nightfood’s CEO, Sean Folkson, appeared on a recent episode of Benzinga Power Hour. He spoke about nighttime snacking as a future billion-dollar category.

Let’s put that hypothesis to the test.

How much do people snacking at night?

When was the last time you had a snack within a couple hours of bed. Last night? The night before? Never?

If you’re a night snacker, you’re not alone. Data provided by Nightfood at NightSnacking.com indicates over 85% of consumers 18 - 54 snack at night on a regular basis. The site declares that over $1 billion is spent weekly on nighttime snacks.

A December 2019 Harris Poll conducted by Nightfood concluded that over 100 million snacks are consumed every night. And most night snackers report feeling a “lack of control”.

Extrapolating those numbers, it’s hard to argue with the company’s claim of over $1 billion spent weekly. IRI and Euromonitor data cited also support a market size of well over $50 billion annually spent on snacks eaten at night.

Why do we do it?

The most popular night snack choices are reported to be cookies, candy, chips, and ice cream.

Folkson speaks of the unhealthy snack choices made by tens of millions of people each night “...it’s not a trend, this is not a fad...this is how humans are wired. We’re wired to crave these things at night. So it’s not going away.”

The company cites research that human appetite peaks at night, while cravings specifically for sweet, starchy, and salty foods intensify. Throughout the day, willpower gets depleted, so we’re more likely to give in to nighttime cravings. Ironically, it is believed the way to replenish willpower is through consumption of glucose.

This snack trap catches millions of adults every day. Appetite peaks, cravings for sweets intensify, weakened willpower makes us helpless to resist. And, the best way to boost that willpower back up? Cookies, candy, and ice cream!

Folkson refers to this as “a perfect storm”. It’s hard to disagree.

What’s the big deal?

Stuffing your face with ice cream and cookies at night doesn’t just put you at risk of packing on a few extra pounds. There’s growing evidence that dietary choices directly impact sleep quality.

Specifically, diets higher in sugar, and higher in fat and lower in fiber, are linked to impaired sleep.

Poor sleep leads to weight gain, impaired work and task performance, increased stress , impaired decision making, increased odds of type-2 diabetes, and shorter life expectancy.

What’s the solution?

Since we can’t change our biological programming, what options are there?

“You’ve got two choices...first, you can go to sleep when the sun goes down,” claims Folkson. “Or you can accept that this is simply the way we’re wired, and move from denial into proactively addressing the problem of nighttime snacking, choosing more sleep-friendly versions of your favorites.”

Nightfood’s Positioning

With over one hundred million snacks consumed nightly, Nightfood set out to solve the problem of nighttime snacking. The company is careful not to position as a sleep aid. Their products don’t contain sleep drugs or medications.

Nightfood snacks simply replace the unhealthy and sleep-disruptive versions of our favorite snacks with more sleep-friendly versions, providing foundational nutrition for better sleep.

The largest global food and beverage companies have expressed interest in the category created by Nightfood, including Unilever, Nestle, and PepsiCo.

Doug Monk, director of new business ventures for Nestle USA, stated, “We are also finding people are looking to replace some of their junk foods before they go to sleep with something that is a little better.”

Our Conclusion

Based on the sheer consumer dollar spend on night snacks, the growing science linking nutritional choices to sleep quality, and interest from global food and beverage conglomerates, we see significant opportunity in the night snack space.

To get to a billion-dollar category, less than two percent of adult nighttime snack consumption must move from conventional snacks into the “sleep-friendly” subcategory. That certainly seems realistic based Nightfood’s accomplishments to date.

Whether the night snack category ends up in the hundreds of millions, or billions, there’s a strong argument to be made for a new snack category exploding over the next year or two, pioneered by Nightfood.