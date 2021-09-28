 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Target To Feature Bio Bidet By Bemis Products
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 3:04pm   Comments
Share:
Target To Feature Bio Bidet By Bemis Products
  • Bio Bidet by Bemis, a manufacturer, and retailer of bidet toilet seats, entered into a retail distribution partnership with Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) to sell its products across the U.S.
  • Target will feature Bio Bidet by Bemis products in a specially designated area in each store's home improvement section.
  • The initial products will include a non-electric bidet attachment, a handheld bidet sprayer, and a travel bidet. 
  • Price Action: TGT shares are trading lower by 1.81% at $234.29 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TGT)

Treasury Yields Hit Highest Level Since June, Weighing On Tech Sector In Particular
FedEx Plays Game Of Chicken With Parcel Shippers' Budgets
How Businesses Are Getting a Makeover With ByondXR
Even Covid-19 Cannot End Disney's Enduring Magic
What Nightfood's Successful Hotel Launch Test Means for the Company
Consumer Brands Association Seeks 'Immediate Clarification' From Biden On Vaccine Mandate
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com