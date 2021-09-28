 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Heidrick & Struggles Partners With Eightfold AI To Develop New Digital Platform
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 3:13pm   Comments
Share:
Heidrick & Struggles Partners With Eightfold AI To Develop New Digital Platform
  • Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) and Eightfold AI, an AI-driven talent development platform, have partnered to develop a new digital leadership platform intended to offer organizations a new way to understand, assess and make decisions about leadership talent.
  • The parties anticipate the partnership to bring a new digital platform that offers real-time leadership insights, data analytics, and AI to fragmented leadership development and planning processes.
  • Price Action: HSII shares are trading lower by 0.63% at $44.19 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HSII)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com