 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Diageo Opens Carbon Neutral Whiskey Distillery In Kentucky
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 2:43pm   Comments
Share:
Diageo Opens Carbon Neutral Whiskey Distillery In Kentucky
  • Diageo Plc (NYSE: DEO) has opened a new Whiskey distillery in Kentucky, which will operate using 100% renewable electricity, Zero fossil fuels for production, and virtual metering technology.
  • The new site aligns with Diageo’s aim to become net-zero carbon across direct operations by 2030.
  • The site will offer 30 full-time jobs and source 100% non-GMO corn locally.
  • The 72,000 square-foot facility can produce up to 10 million proof gallons per year and has begun distilling Bulleit Bourbon using electrode boilers.
  • Price Action: DEO shares are trading lower by 0.84% at $189.81 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DEO)

Vice Stocks: A Sin Not To Have In Your Portfolio
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com