Diageo Opens Carbon Neutral Whiskey Distillery In Kentucky
- Diageo Plc (NYSE: DEO) has opened a new Whiskey distillery in Kentucky, which will operate using 100% renewable electricity, Zero fossil fuels for production, and virtual metering technology.
- The new site aligns with Diageo’s aim to become net-zero carbon across direct operations by 2030.
- The site will offer 30 full-time jobs and source 100% non-GMO corn locally.
- The 72,000 square-foot facility can produce up to 10 million proof gallons per year and has begun distilling Bulleit Bourbon using electrode boilers.
- Price Action: DEO shares are trading lower by 0.84% at $189.81 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.