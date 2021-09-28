Why Are Ondas Shares Trading Higher Today?
- Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) hosted a virtual investor presentation focused on American Robotics on September 28, followed by a stock rally.
- Ondas demonstrated how the AR was ready with automated AI-powered drones, technically advanced marketplace platform, unique FAA approvals to drive growth in the drone market, implying a barely penetrated market opportunity worth $100 billion.
- The $100 billion market includes $68.1 billion from the industrial market, $25.6 billion from the agriculture market, and $20.2 billion from the defense market.
- The under penetration was due to the lengthy manual drone operation loop versus the shorter automated drone operation loop.
- AR’s Scout System is a fully automated, AI-powered drone system capable of continuous, unattended operation for the commercial drone market with massive pent-up demand. AR marketed it as a “drone-in-a-box” turnkey data solution service under a Robot-as-a-Service (RAAS) business model.
- Price Action: ONDS shares traded higher by 16.60% at $9.55 on the last check Tuesday.
