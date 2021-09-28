 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Ondas Shares Trading Higher Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 2:47pm   Comments
Share:
Why Are Ondas Shares Trading Higher Today?
  • Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDShosted a virtual investor presentation focused on American Robotics on September 28, followed by a stock rally.
  • Ondas demonstrated how the AR was ready with automated AI-powered drones, technically advanced marketplace platform, unique FAA approvals to drive growth in the drone market, implying a barely penetrated market opportunity worth $100 billion.
  • The $100 billion market includes $68.1 billion from the industrial market, $25.6 billion from the agriculture market, and $20.2 billion from the defense market.
  • The under penetration was due to the lengthy manual drone operation loop versus the shorter automated drone operation loop.
  • AR’s Scout System is a fully automated, AI-powered drone system capable of continuous, unattended operation for the commercial drone market with massive pent-up demand. AR marketed it as a “drone-in-a-box” turnkey data solution service under a Robot-as-a-Service (RAAS) business model.
  • Price Action: ONDS shares traded higher by 16.60% at $9.55 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ONDS)

10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
CFO Of Ondas Holdings Sold $365.40 Thousand In Stock
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com