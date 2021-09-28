 Skip to main content

MGM Resorts To Be Osaka's Integrated Resort Partner
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 2:36pm   Comments
  • MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) has announced that MGM Japan, with its joint-venture partner ORIX, has been selected by Osaka as the region's integrated resort partner.
  • The proposed resort development plan is expected to cost about $10 billion.
  • MGM, with Osaka city and ORIX, will submit an Area Development Plan to Japan's central government during October 2021 to April 2022 application period. 
  • Integrated resort licenses are expected to be issued by the central government in 2022.
  • If selected to receive a license, MGM anticipates an opening in the second half of the 2020s for the Osaka project.
  • Price Action: MGM shares are trading lower by 0.24% at $44.98 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

