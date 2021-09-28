Why Novavax Shares Are Falling

Shares of COVID-19 vaccine makers, including Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), are trading lower amid continued volatility in the space as investors weigh booster shot progress. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla recently predicted a return to 'normal life' within a year with a likely need for annual shots.

Novavax is a biotechnology company that develops vaccines. The company works in the clinical stage of development with a focus on delivering novel products that prevent a broad range of diseases. Novavax works together with its wholly-owned Swedish subsidiary to produce vaccine candidates to respond to both known and emerging disease threats.

Novavax is trading lower by 11.9% at $203.61. Novavax has a 52-week high of $331.68 and a 52-week low of $76.59.