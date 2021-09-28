Newell Brands Introduces New Iced Coffeemakers Under Mr. Coffee Brand
- Newell Brands Inc's (NASDAQ: NWL) Mr. Coffee, a manufacturer of coffeemaker and tea machines, has introduced two new iced coffee machines.
- The new machine Mr. Coffee Iced+Hot's retail price starts at $54.99, and Mr. Coffee Frappe, Iced and Hot has a retail price starting at $109.99.
- The specialty coffeemakers come with all the tools needed to sustainably make coffee from home, including a reusable coffee filter, dual-sided coffee scoop for easy measuring, and a reusable, dual-wall insulated tumbler to take beverages on the go.
- Price Action: NWL shares are trading lower by 0.31% at $24.025 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.