Newell Brands Introduces New Iced Coffeemakers Under Mr. Coffee Brand
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 2:06pm   Comments
Newell Brands Introduces New Iced Coffeemakers Under Mr. Coffee Brand
  • Newell Brands Inc's (NASDAQ: NWL) Mr. Coffee, a manufacturer of coffeemaker and tea machines, has introduced two new iced coffee machines.
  • The new machine Mr. Coffee Iced+Hot's retail price starts at $54.99, and Mr. Coffee Frappe, Iced and Hot has a retail price starting at $109.99.
  • The specialty coffeemakers come with all the tools needed to sustainably make coffee from home, including a reusable coffee filter, dual-sided coffee scoop for easy measuring, and a reusable, dual-wall insulated tumbler to take beverages on the go. 
  • Price Action: NWL shares are trading lower by 0.31% at $24.025 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews

