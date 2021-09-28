Netflix Launches Mobile Games In Europe, Steaming Up Rivalry With Disney+, HBO Max
- Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) launched five mobile gaming titles for its subscribers in select European markets, Reuters reports.
- Netflix tweeted "Stranger Things: 1984", "Stranger Things 3: The Game", "Card Blast," "Teeter Up," and "Shooting Hoops" titles on Android for Netflix members in Spain and Italy.
- Poland, where the "Stranger Things" titles are already available, will get the other three.
- Netflix had mentioned its plans to enter gaming during its last quarterly earnings, as The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ and AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) HBO Max have been rapidly gaining gaming subscribers.
- Price Action: NFLX shares traded lower by 0.85% at $587.60 on the last check Tuesday.
