Why Hyzon Motors Stock Is Sliding Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 28, 2021 12:15pm   Comments
Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ: HYZN) is trading lower Monday after the company was targeted in a short report from Blue Orca Capital. 

The report alleges that Hyzon Motors' largest customer is fake. Blue Orca Capital noted that the customer has zero paid in capital, is lacking a website and was set up three days prior to the deal announcement. 

The report goes on to point out other flaws at Hyzon Motors. 

Blue Orca Capital noted that it opened a short position on Hyzon Motors. 

Hyzon Motors is a supplier of zero-emissions hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, including medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and coaches.

HYZN Price Action: Hyzon Motors was down 20.015% at $7.38 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Hyzon Motors.

