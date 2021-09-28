TopBuild Names Robert Kuhns To Succeed John Peterson As CFO Next Year; Raises $500M Via Debt Offering
- TopBuild Corp (NYSE: BLD) announces the retirement of John Peterson from his position as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective March 31, 2022.
- The company has named Robert Kuhns to assume the CFO position at that time. Kuhns joined TopBuild in July 2018 as Vice President, Controller.
- TopBuild also announced a private offering of $500 million of senior notes due 2032 to qualified institutional buyers.
- TopBuild intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes, together with borrowings and cash on hand, to fund the purchase price payable in connection with the consummation of its previously announced acquisition of Distribution International, Inc.
- Price Action: BLD shares are trading lower by 3.21% at $214.275 on the last check Tuesday.
